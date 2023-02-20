Modeling World Meets Representation

This is a response to Embracing Modest Fashion: The Great Cover Up.

The fashion industry has changed dramatically — and not in a bad way.

In today’s current fashion climate, a more diverse group of models has emerged that have never been seen before, because in reality, they weren’t allowed to be.

Primarily popular in the 90s, models were deemed as skinny. There was a specific look needed to qualify as a model, and with certain diets and exercise routines provided, this was the way to obtain and keep that look. There was a lack of diversity when it came to showing different body types.

The majority of the models back then were mainly white. There was little to no representation of different individuals of other races and ethnicities.

But seeing as of now, society has grown out of these expectations and have incorporated more models that express representation.

One model who has made a name for herself is Ashley Graham, a plus size model who changed the game in the model industry. After a lifetime of modeling, Graham had her debut on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016. A year later, she published a book called A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like, which contributes to her advocacy in the body positivity and inclusion movement.

Another model, Halima Aden, is a Somali-American fashion model. She is noted for being the first woman to wear a hijab in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant, where she was a semi-finalist. Following her participation in the pageant, Halima received national attention and was later signed to IMG Models. This jump in her career led her to being the first model to wear a hijab on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Using these models is a perfect example of how the modeling world is improving. More individuals will get the chance to see their body types, race, and ethnicities being shown. These are breaking down the barriers that have been created by society.

With more inclusion in the fashion world, being able to see models who have similar features to individuals is something that is much needed, since the “social image” is considered skinny and white.

But now with the change in scenery, we can branch out of this concept where people have to look a certain way, with models who represent everyone.