Mom Leaving Vs. Dad Leaving Is a Big Difference

It's not at all uncommon for babies and toddlers to get a little bit more attached to one parent than another during certain phases. Usually it's just the parent they spend the majority of their time with, but they can get a little bit nervous about spending time without them. On the other hand, they don't usually stress it if they have to say 'bye-bye" to the other parent.

In this super funny video from @erisa_laska , we see the difference between a dad trying to leave his toddler for a little while and a mom trying to leave. The toddler totally isn't stressed about his dad leaving. When it comes to mom leaving, though? Things are a little different.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Too funny! If you've been in this situation with your own child, it's probably all too familiar. That panic when mom tries to disentangle herself from her child! And that nonchalant, whatever attitude when dad has to leave.

Commenters had lots of similar tales to share.

"As a toddler, my daughter used to yell 'Not YOU!' when my husband would go into her bedroom to get her."

"Nobody can compare to Mommy, ever"

"Opposite here! My girl is daddy obsessed"

"The smile says 'yay now I have her all to myself'"

"My toddler will flip if dad goes in to get him at night and screams noooo maamaaaaa"

"Ugh this is my life"

There were definitely plenty of people who had the tables turned at their house, where their babies are super attached to their daddies. But it does seem like one way or another, these little ones get really clingy when it comes to one parent! At least for a little while.

