St. Pauls’ takes championship title in OT

East Bladen Malcolm Bolden running baseline. Alex Brooks | Bladen Journal

CLINTON — The St. Pauls’ Bulldogs defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 41-38 overtime victory to take home the SAC 7 Conference Tournament Championship on Friday night. The Eagles had a chance to steal the game at the buzzer but the game winning shot rolled out of the rim before going into overtime. Both teams played physically through all four quarters as they sought the edge over one another. St. Pauls’ big freshmen center Tyson Thompson let his presence be felt early with some nice work on the glass and played bully ball inside the interior.

The Eagles senior forward Yontee Dobson had a good start on offense and flushed an easy 2-pointer off the feed from fellow big man Zamar Lewis but the Eagles were down by one. The Eagles used their defense on the next possession to force their opponents into a turnover and sophomore guard Dominick Collins dropped in a floater on the other end to reclaim the lead.

The Bulldogs didn’t go away and senior guard Camron Revels drained a three to snatch the lead back in the final minutes of the quarter. East Bladen’s senior guard Malcolm Bolden got his field goal to fall to tie the game at 13 in the early stages of the second quarter. St. Paul’s responded with a contested finish from Lukas Osbourne to give them back the lead. Collins gave the Eagles an immediate response with his signature floater to tie the game once more.

St. Pauls Marcus Galbreath Jr. used his length to block his opponents shot and freshmen Josiah Sanders finished the shot on the other end for yet another lead change. The Eagles didn’t flinch and Rodney Lacewell backed down his defender to finish inside the interior. After a series of excellent offense was followed by a series of sloppy possessions from both teams but Bolden ended the drought with a drive towards the rim. East Bladen forced their opponents into one more mistake before the half and Bolden was there for the one handed jam at the buzzer to give the Eagles a slight four point lead.

The third quarter started with the same intensity that the first half ended with but this time the momentum shifted into the Bulldogs favor. Thompson kicked off a 6-0 run on offense to get St. Pauls’ back ahead by one point. The Eagles took a few minutes to get back in rhythm and their opponents took the opportunity to extend the lead to four going into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles refused to go away and Bolden was leading by example with some tough finishes at the rim to get his team within a point of the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs turned the ball over coming out of a timeout giving their opponents the opportunity to snatch the lead. Lewis did just that by cleaning up on the offensive boards and finishing at the rim. It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to respond and Thompson traded a bucket on the other end of the floor. Collin would eventually go 50 percent from the line to tie the game 31-31 with less than a minute remaining.

St. Pauls attempted to hold onto the last shot but turned the ball over with seconds left but the Eagles rushed their shot and failed to convert at buzzer. The Bulldogs earned their win at the free throw line but the Eagles pushed them to the final whistle.