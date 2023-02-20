Former US Mint Superintendent Shallie Bey expresses gratitude for Jimmy Carter

Remembering former President Jimmy Carter's Habitat for Humanity work in North Texas 01:42

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the news of former President Jimmy Carter entering hospice care , one of his earlier appointees is reflecting on the impact he had on his life.

On Sunday, retired Fort Worth businessman and coach Shallie Bey shared his story on how the former president appointed him as the first Black and youngest superintendent of the United States Mint. He was just 26-years-old.

The New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, Fort Worth City Council and State Representative Nicole Collier honored him for this accomplishment several years ago.

Pastor Kyev Tatum said Bey wanted to share his experiences with the former president as a way to express his gratitude.

"I want the world to know what a great man President Jimmy Carter was," he said.

Other North Texans also shared the impact Carter had on their lives.

In 2014 , at 90-years-old, the former president and first lady Rosalynn Carter chose North Texas as the site for their Habitat for Humanity International Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

Wearing a red bandana and tool belt, Carter hammered alongside hundreds of volunteers in both Dallas and Fort Worth to help build 50 homes for those in need.

The Wills couple were one of many to receive a home through this effort.

"They had the houses on this street marked one through 10, and ours was number one and they called it the 'Carter House' because President Carter himself worked on it," said Jacqueline Wills.

She said she's grateful to Habitat for Humanity and the Carters for their work.

"It was a humbling experience, but it was such an honor to have him and his wife here working with us," Wills said. "I will never forget that and I'll be totally indebted to him for the rest of my life."

Carter, a Democrat, became the 39th U.S. president when he defeated President Gerald R. Ford in 1976. He served a single term and was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

Last year, the Carter Center—which the former president and first lady established after their one White House term—marked 40 years of promoting democracy, election monitoring and the advancement of public health in the developing world.