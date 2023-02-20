Legendary Manga Artist Leiji Matsumoto Dead at 85

REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

Legendary space opera creator Leiji Matsumoto died at age 85 last week, his studio announced on Monday. Matsumoto crafted anime and manga stories that received broad recognition in the United States and Japan, including Space Battleship Yamato and the Galaxy Express 999 and Space Pirate Captain Harlock series. Inspired by his father, a World War II pilot, Matsumoto was known for crafting stories with prominent anti-war themes. He also supervised Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem , a visual accompaniment to Daft Punk’s second studio album, Discovery , which features the hit songs “One More Time” and “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.” Matsumoto’s daughter said in a statement that her father had “set out on a journey to the sea of stars,” according to the Associated Press . “I think he lived a happy life, thinking about continuing to draw stories as a manga artist,” she said.

Read it at BBC News