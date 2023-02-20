Change location
See more from this location?
Michigan State
beckershospitalreview.com
From 'game-changer' to 'we all lose': 9 nurse leaders weigh in on virtual nursing
By Mariah Taylor and Giles Bruce,11 days ago
By Mariah Taylor and Giles Bruce,11 days ago
Several large health systems are turning to virtual nurses to fight workforce shortages and improve hospital efficiency, but not all leaders are onboard. Some chief...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0