BTPD Locate Card Skimmer at Route 130 Gas Station, Urge Public to Contact Police With Fraud Purchases

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ — The Bordentown Township Police Department (BTPD) is encouraging the public to contact its Detective Bureau if they have noticed suspicious activity on their debit or credit cards, especially if the cards have been recently used at gas stations on Route 130 in Bordentown Township.

Bordentown Township detectives last week located and removed a card-skimming device from a card reader at one of the Township's gas stations on Route 130. "The device was surreptitiously placed there without (the gas station's) knowledge," according to a statement by the BTPD.

Detectives' investigation found that the compromised debit and credit cards have later been used to buy diesel fuel.

Because of the BTPD's policy of not naming victims, the Department is not releasing the name of the gas station where the card-skimmer was found.

Anyone who has fraudulent activity on their card that involves the unauthorized purchase of diesel fuel and who has used their cards recently at a Route 130 gas station in the Township should contact Detective Nagle at anagle@bordentowntownshippd.org or (609) 298-4300.



