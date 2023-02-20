Russell Westbrook Is Signing With The Los Angeles Clippers

Having finalized his buyout and considered his options, Adrian Wojnarowksi reveals that Russell Westbrook is joining the Los Angeles Clippers.

Russell Westbrook has found the last season and a half of his career to be far from enjoyable. The point guard has been a part of the Los Angeles Lakers, but their experiment of creating a Big 3 failed quite spectacularly. He was traded at the deadline after months of speculation about a potential departure, and now he can start a new chapter of his career.

Things have not been ideal for Russell Westbrook, to say the least. But he still has a lot left to offer for a team that he can fit in properly with. And since he was traded, there has been one team he has been linked with consistently, the Los Angeles Clippers . According to Adrian Wojnarowski, that's who he will be joining.

"After finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN."

The Clippers have needed a point guard for a long time, and their stars had been open to acquiring Russell Westbrook. Paul George publicly asked the organization to work something out with Russ and then spoke about how he would like to see the former MVP win a championship . This way, Westbrook also stays in Los Angeles and has a chance to be a big contributor on a contending team.

Russell Westbrook Had Discussions With The Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, And Miami Heat But Chose To Join The Clippers

There were quite a few teams interested in Westbrook once the Jazz bought him out, but the Clippers managed to beat all their rivals to get him. Wojnarowski went on to reveal for ESPN how exactly the deal went down.

"The Clippers became increasingly interested with Westbrook as team officials, including coach Ty Lue and president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank, dug into a series of conversations with Westbrook, sources said. "Those discussions centered on Westbrook's willingness to fit into a clear and specific role with the Clippers built around his playmaking, rebounding and toughness. "Westbrook had discussed deals with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Miami Heat in recent days, but the chance to compete for a championship and remain in Los Angeles played a significant part in his decision to choose the Clippers."

Gilbert Arenas recently spoke about how Westbrook would decide which team would win the championship, and it seems that the Clippers have received the buff of adding him. Russell may not have been able to excel on the Lakers, but there will be no better opportunity to prove himself and get his revenge than by excelling with the Clippers.

