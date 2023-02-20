Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

Russell Westbrook Is Signing With The Los Angeles Clippers

By Divij Kulkarni,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04DmqN_0ktZFQEa00

Having finalized his buyout and considered his options, Adrian Wojnarowksi reveals that Russell Westbrook is joining the Los Angeles Clippers.

Russell Westbrook has found the last season and a half of his career to be far from enjoyable. The point guard has been a part of the Los Angeles Lakers, but their experiment of creating a Big 3 failed quite spectacularly. He was traded at the deadline after months of speculation about a potential departure, and now he can start a new chapter of his career.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Things have not been ideal for Russell Westbrook, to say the least. But he still has a lot left to offer for a team that he can fit in properly with. And since he was traded, there has been one team he has been linked with consistently, the Los Angeles Clippers . According to Adrian Wojnarowski, that's who he will be joining.

"After finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN."

The Clippers have needed a point guard for a long time, and their stars had been open to acquiring Russell Westbrook. Paul George publicly asked the organization to work something out with Russ and then spoke about how he would like to see the former MVP win a championship . This way, Westbrook also stays in Los Angeles and has a chance to be a big contributor on a contending team.

Russell Westbrook Had Discussions With The Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, And Miami Heat But Chose To Join The Clippers

There were quite a few teams interested in Westbrook once the Jazz bought him out, but the Clippers managed to beat all their rivals to get him. Wojnarowski went on to reveal for ESPN how exactly the deal went down.

"The Clippers became increasingly interested with Westbrook as team officials, including coach Ty Lue and president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank, dug into a series of conversations with Westbrook, sources said.

"Those discussions centered on Westbrook's willingness to fit into a clear and specific role with the Clippers built around his playmaking, rebounding and toughness.

"Westbrook had discussed deals with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Miami Heat in recent days, but the chance to compete for a championship and remain in Los Angeles played a significant part in his decision to choose the Clippers."

Gilbert Arenas recently spoke about how Westbrook would decide which team would win the championship, and it seems that the Clippers have received the buff of adding him. Russell may not have been able to excel on the Lakers, but there will be no better opportunity to prove himself and get his revenge than by excelling with the Clippers.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Kawhi Leonard Gets Honest On The Los Angeles Clippers' Recent Slump
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal Explains Why Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Will Not Win The Title With The Clippers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Kawhi Leonard Opens Up On Russell Westbrook's Fit With The Clippers Amid 3-Game Skid
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NBA GM Calls Out Damian Lillard: "It’s Easy To Be Loyal When They’re Giving You That Much Money"
Portland, OR2 days ago
"Y'all don't ever have to watch me play ever again" - Kevin Durant sounds off on hate from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Being Accused Of Beating Up A 17-Year-Old Teen: "Worst Way To Submarine Such A Promising Career"
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers Were Reportedly 'Uncomfortable' With Jimmy Butler's Personality
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Video: Kevin Durant Hugging Brittney Griner Goes Viral
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
The Lakers Are Preparing For Possibility Of LeBron James Being Out For Rest Of Regular Season
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
"Austin Reaves Went From The Rookie To The Vet In Less Than A Year", NBA Fans React To Lakers Star Mentoring Max Christie
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Russell Westbrook's Blunt Reaction To Golden State Warriors Constantly Leaving Him Open
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe Gave Ja Morant Perfect Advice Amid Latest Controversy
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Austin Rivers Vocally Defends Russell Westbrook And Throws Shade At The Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
NBA Fans React To Warriors Not Guarding Russell Westbrook From Beyond The Arc: "This Is Why The Lakers Traded Him"
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Lakers Fans Discuss How Many Of Their Next 5 Games They Can Win Without LeBron James
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Expected Lineups, Injuries, Predictions
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Kevin Durant Doesn't Regret Signing A $194 Million Extension With The Nets And Requesting A Trade
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Why Anthony Davis And D'Angelo Russell Are The Key To Lakers Making The Playoffs
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Ja Morant's Agent Fires Back Against Recent Accusations: "Irresponsible And Defamatory..."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Jalen Rose Believes The Warriors Will Beat The Suns And The Nuggets In The Playoffs
Phoenix, AZ1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy