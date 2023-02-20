How Much Does It Cost To Install A Garbage Disposal?

It's not uncommon for a kitchen sink to lack a garbage disposal, especially if it hasn't been updated for some time. Yet, installing one can provide several benefits to homeowners. It's an excellent way to reduce the amount of trash you're tossing out each day, lowering your home's impact on the environment by keeping some organic material out of the landfill. A garbage disposal can also help prevent blockages and is an easier option than scooping out whatever food particles are left in the sink, thus helping to prevent unpleasant odors from your drains.

There are lots of benefits to having one in most kitchens, but installing it can seem intimidating. You can call a professional to have one installed or do it yourself if you feel like taking on a DIY project. In either case, the cost to install a garbage disposal may not be as much as you think.

The Cost Of The Garbage Disposal

The average cost of a garbage disposal ranges from as low as $200 to as high as $750. Low-end models are likely to be smaller, aluminum, continuous-feed disposals. Most often, these are the easiest to install but tend to have a smaller motor at 1/3 HP, which is good enough for a family of two. Buying a lesser-known brand can also keep costs down, though it's always wise to read reviews of any appliances before buying them.

For larger families, a slightly more powerful 1/2 HP motor with a stainless steel design is recommended. These are often batch-fed, which is considered safer because you need to turn them on and off manually, whereas continuous-feed garbage disposals keep running. High-end garbage disposals could have as much as 3/4 HP of power, but they tend to require installation from a dedicated outlet, which adds to the cost of the project.

The Cost Of Labor To Install A Garbage Disposal

If you're handy and ready for a project, you may be able to install a garbage disposal on your own. The process requires following the directions provided by the manufacturer to assemble the unit and then position it on the drain and line running from your sink to the sewer. If there is a suitable outlet under the sink, this makes installation less challenging.

Other times, it may be easier and more effective to hire a professional to install the garbage disposal. Hiring a pro will add to the cost, with labor ranging from $75 to $200 per hour, and will usually take under three hours. However, costs could rise further if there's a need to upgrade or install a new electrical connection, which would require a licensed electrician and typically ranges from $120 to $360 per hour. If you need to buy a new garage disposal to replace an old, nonworking model, costs should be somewhat lower depending on the configuration.

