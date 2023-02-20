Open in App
Lauderhill, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead inside building in Lauderhill, police say

By Lois K. Solomon, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

11 days ago

Police discovered a man who died of apparent gunshot wounds in front of an elevator in Lauderhill on Sunday night, according to Lauderhill Police Maj. Mike Santiago.

Officers found the man on the first floor of a building in the 1700 block of NW 46th Avenue.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

“It is too early in the investigation to determine what led up to the shooting,” Santiago said. “However, witness accounts are stating that they observed two ... males in all dark clothing fleeing the area directly after the shooting.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lauderhill Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers.

