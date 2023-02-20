Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
communitynewspapers.com

Elizabeth M. Béjar appointed provost, executive vice president and chief operating officer

By Florida International University,

11 days ago
The following message was sent to the university community by President Kenneth A. Jessell. Approximately one year ago, I wrote to you regarding our moment...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Innovative Media Center Unveiled at Lamar Louise Curry Middle School
Miami, FL1 day ago
3,000 Cannabis Leaders and Investors to Convene at World’s Largest Cannabis Business And Investment Conference, April 11-12 In Miami Beach
Miami Beach, FL14 hours ago
Miami-Dade County Commission for Women to kick off Women’s History Month on March 7
Miami, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NORTH MIAMI COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY (NMCRA) TO PROVIDE NORTH MIAMI RESIDENTS UP TO $5,000 FOR RENTAL ASSISTANCE
North Miami, FL1 day ago
Route 664 is with Host Les Winston, Philanthropist
Miami, FL1 day ago
Good Miami Project – A Visual Arts Exhibit Showcasing 50 Miami Non-Profits Doing Good Through Photography
Miami, FL1 day ago
Grant Miller visits Deli Lane & Sunset Tavern in preparation for St. Patrick’s Day Street Party!
Miami, FL1 day ago
Gloria’s Gab Host, Gloria Burns talks with Lia Jiannine, PHD
Miami, FL2 days ago
Bean Automotive Group joins the Bella Believers for the 5th time in this year’s Superhero 5k
Miami, FL1 day ago
LAST BUT NEVER LEAST: FLORIDA GRAND OPERA STUDIO ARTISTS SHARE THE DRAMA OF OPERA’S FINAL ACTS
Miami, FL12 hours ago
Red Cross honors local community heroes during Red Cross Month celebration in March
Miami, FL1 day ago
Doral Contemporary Art Museum at CityPlace Doral Announces New Exhibition “Women of Vision” in Observance of Women’s History Month
Doral, FL9 hours ago
A Day in Miami Host Anabel Hume welcomes Vanessa Cossio, Owner of Kids Be Kids Preschools
Miami, FL1 day ago
The City of North Miami Beach Presents the 10th Anniversary of Bike Ride in the 305
North Miami Beach, FL9 hours ago
Companhia Urbana de Dança Performs Rio de Janiero’s Thrilling Street Dance in ‘5 Passos,’ March 11-12
Miami, FL11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy