Letter to the Editor | Local state representative not supportive of increasing health care access

The N.C. House of Representatives passed HB 76 this week with an overwhelming 96-23 majority. This bill would expand Medicaid eligibility in the state. Representative Mark Brody, who represents eastern Union County and Anson County was one of the few legislators who voted no, actively choosing not to support a measure that could improve health access for many in the community he represents. It is estimated that nearly 10,000 people in Union County and 1,500 people in Anson County would be able to access coverage in addition to creating jobs in both counties.

The expansion of Medicaid in North Carolina is long overdue. NC remains one of only 11 states without Medicaid expansion, which would allow over half a million North Carolinians who are currently without options for health care coverage to be eligible for Medicaid.

Growing up in Marshville and graduating from Forest Hills High School, it was unfortunately easy to see the ways people in our community lacked resources available to other parts of the county and state resulting in health disparities that continue today. Five years ago, I spoke with Representative Brody about my concerns about healthcare access in Union County and his opinion on Medicaid Expansion. He told me that health access was not an issue for his constituents. After that conversation, I organized a forum in Marshville so that Representative Brody could hear directly from his constituents about their healthcare concerns. Representative Brody attended and heard from community members, local government leaders, medical professionals, religious leaders, teachers, and others who all shared their issues in accessing health care. If the voices from people in his community were not enough, the data also supports that people in his district suffer from worse outcomes — in Anson County a person’s life expectancy is lower than the state average and in a recent Anson County Community Health Assessment, 72% of respondents said health access was a major issue. Despite the data and the stories of inaccessibility to care that I know Representative Brody has heard, he still made the irresponsible decision to vote no for Medicaid expansion.

This week, prior to the bill’s passage, my parents, who are longtime Marshville residents, and I went to the General Assembly to speak to Representative Brody and Senator Craven about whether they will be supporting Medicaid Expansion during this legislative session. Representative Brody did not respond to a request for a meeting and I still have not received a reply. When we visited his office anyways, no one received us even after waiting for nearly 45 minutes. It was difficult for my parents and I to understand how a representative would be unable to speak to people he represents and hear their concerns, especially considering how far we traveled from Marshville to get to the General Assembly.

We were able to speak with Senator Craven who told us he is in support of Medicaid Expansion, and will vote yes on the bill when it comes to the N.C. Senate. My family and I will be watching to make sure he holds his promise in the coming weeks as he also has an opportunity to vote on the bill.

Thankfully, as a state, it seems we are moving towards increasing health care access in North Carolina after many years of inaction, but I want the people who are represented by Representative Brody to know that he is not contributing to that effort.

- Hannah Potter, Marshville