How CEO Maurice Jones Plans To Create 1 Million Careers For Black Talent!

Did you know that the average difference in family net wealth between Black and White families is around $143K and that over 70% of family sustaining careers require a degree?

CEO Maurice Jones is working hard through his company, OneTen to close the wealth gap and provide more sustainable resources to black families and entrepreners. Through the non-profit, OneTen connects Black talent to well paying career opportunities through the unique Career Marketplace.

Jones says OneTen’s mission is to hire, promote and advance one million Black individuals who do not have a four-year degree into family-sustaining careers over the next ten years. We spoke with him on the importance of closing the wealth gap in Black America and why the mission of OneTen is so important. Watch the full interview on below and learn more about OneTen here.

