Have you seen Khemistri?: Detroit teen missing for over a week

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Police are asking the public for any information that can help locate a 14-year-old Detroit girl who left home last Sunday and has not returned.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, Khemistri Bass left her home in the 2900 block of Lennox at approximately 10 a.m. She went out without permission and did not come back. Over a week later, her whereabouts remain unknown.

Khemistri is a 14-year-old Black girl with brown eyes and black hair worn in box braids. She is between five feet, six inches and five feet, eight inches tall and weighs about 120-130 pounds.

According to her mother Hattie, Khemistri was last seen wearing a black and white Nike hooded sweatshirt, a black tank top, teal leggings and blue Crocs.

Anyone who has seen Khemistri or has any information on her location is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501.