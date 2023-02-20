Study: These Texas cities ranked 2023’s hardest-working cities in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — The working class in America knows only one thing, hard work is the best way to get the job done, and the best way to move up in your career, but what cities in the country have the hardest-working people?

If you’re living in Texas there are several cities ranked in the top 30 in the US with the hardest-working people according to a study conducted by WalletHub .

The study said, “The average U.S. worker puts in 1,791 hours per year – 184 hours more than the average in Japan, 294 more than the U.K. and 442 more than Germany. In recent years, many people have switched to working from home, which can end up extending work hours even further.”

These are the Texas cities ranked among the hardest-working in the entire country:

Irving – 3

Dallas – 9

Austin – 10

Plano – 12

Corpus Christi – 17

Fort Worth – 19

Garland – 20

Arlington – 22

Houston – 27

