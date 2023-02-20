Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
See more from this location?
KDAF

Study: These Texas cities ranked 2023’s hardest-working cities in America

By Caleb Wethington,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KA2H0_0ktYwDOn00

DALLAS (KDAF) — The working class in America knows only one thing, hard work is the best way to get the job done, and the best way to move up in your career, but what cities in the country have the hardest-working people?

If you’re living in Texas there are several cities ranked in the top 30 in the US with the hardest-working people according to a study conducted by WalletHub .

The study said, “The average U.S. worker puts in 1,791 hours per year – 184 hours more than the average in Japan, 294 more than the U.K. and 442 more than Germany. In recent years, many people have switched to working from home, which can end up extending work hours even further.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Friday Food Fix

These are the Texas cities ranked among the hardest-working in the entire country:

  • Irving – 3
  • Dallas – 9
  • Austin – 10
  • Plano – 12
  • Corpus Christi – 17
  • Fort Worth – 19
  • Garland – 20
  • Arlington – 22
  • Houston – 27
Source: WalletHub Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
2 Texas airports have the best lounges in America: Report
Dallas, TX14 hours ago
Texans are some of the biggest procrastinators in the country: Late filing taxes—new study reveals why
Dallas, TX10 hours ago
Report: Fort Worth deli ranked the best deli in Texas
Fort Worth, TX14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
These are Texas’ best BBQ restaurants, report finds
Fort Worth, TX11 hours ago
Let’s Celebrate! Dallas bringing in Texas Independence Day with a bang
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Cold cuts anyone? This Austin shop has the best sub sandwich in Texas, report says
Austin, TX13 hours ago
Need a golf getaway? These are the best golf courses in Texas in 2023
Austin, TX10 hours ago
Study: Does Whataburger have the healthiest cheeseburger among fast food chains in the US?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
’21 for 21′: Hundreds join Uvalde survivors at Texas Capitol to call for gun safety
Uvalde, TX2 days ago
Report ranks the best colleges in Dallas-Fort Worth: Find out who is ranked No. 1!
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Texan outside of Houston $2 million richer after Powerball lottery win
Houston, TX2 days ago
Celebrating International Women’s Day in Dallas with FREE Headshots!
Dallas, TX13 hours ago
After stormy start to March North Texas to experience a warm-up followed by cool, potentially rainy weather
Fort Worth, TX13 hours ago
Central Texas resident wins $1 million from lottery scratch ticket
Dripping Springs, TX2 days ago
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in East Texas
Longview, TX1 day ago
Interested in tech? UT Dallas might just have an opportunity for you
Dallas, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy