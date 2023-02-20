Open in App
Virginia State
Newsradio WRVA

General Assembly in Final Week

11 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The Virginia General Assembly has entered its final week of the 2023 Regular Session. Lawmakers are supposed to leave Saturday, however, they do not appear close on a budget agreement. It is possible lawmakers may still leave, and return later in the spring to come to an agreement, although one is not actually necessary as we are in the middle of a two-year budget.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday morning did kill a number of gun control loosening bills. One would have allowed conceal carry permit holders to carry at the State Capitol, and another would have allowed people to carry at rest stops. Both bills had passed the House of Delegates.

The Senate is controlled by Democrats, while Republicans control the House.

