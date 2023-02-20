Open in App
Hartly, DE
See more from this location?
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Seek Public’s Help With Locating Wanted Man

By Staff Writer,

11 days ago

The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s help with locating 33-year-old Floyd Smith of Hartly, Delaware after he fled from troopers last night. Smith struck a State Police vehicle with his car and nearly hit four troopers with his vehicle as they were attempting to take him into custody.

On February 19, 2023, at approximately 10:16 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 2000 block of Judith Road in Hartly after they received a call that Floyd Smith was at the home. Smith had two active warrants for his arrest, which included a warrant for Violation of Probation and a second for felony theft. Troopers arrived and saw Smith sitting in a running tan Ford Fusion with the doors locked. Smith refused to exit the vehicle and instead began reversing out of the driveway, despite four troopers standing close to his car. Smith then struck a State Police vehicle with his car before driving through the yard and fleeing from the area at a high rate of speed. Neither Smith nor his vehicle were located and his whereabouts are unknown.

Smith is described as a white male, approximately 5’07” tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. He has a script tattoo on his right hand that says “Lost” and a script tattoo on his left hand that says “Soul,” along with tattoos on both of his arms. He is known to frequent the Denton, Hartly, and Felton areas.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts to contact Sergeant H. Pepper at 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:
Civilian Careers – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 022023  1041

-End-

The post Troopers Seek Public’s Help With Locating Wanted Man appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Delaware State newsLocal Delaware State
Troopers Arrest Suspect for Burglary of Dollar Store
New Castle, DE16 hours ago
Delaware State Police Investigating Single Vehicle Fatal Collision
Felton, DE16 hours ago
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision Near Bridgeville
Bridgeville, DE1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Delaware State Police Conducting Homicide Investigation
Georgetown, DE3 days ago
Troopers Arrest Five Subjects for Organized Retail Theft
Rehoboth Beach, DE3 days ago
Delaware State Police Investigating Convenience Store Robbery
Wilmington, DE4 days ago
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrest
Dover, DE3 days ago
Two Suspects Arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband
Smyrna, DE4 days ago
Colonel Melissa Zebley Announces State Police Promotions
Dover, DE3 days ago
Maryland Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle
East New Market, MD5 days ago
TRAFFIC ALERT – Kent County – Signal Activation: Kenton Road at Greentree Drive
Dover, DE1 day ago
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Millsboro Woman
Millsboro, DE6 days ago
Delaware State Police Arrest Three Juveniles Following the Burglary of a Tobacco Store
Newark, DE7 days ago
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Wilmington Man
Wilmington, DE7 days ago
Fire siren, response times focus of recent Council meeting
Milford, DE4 days ago
Troopers Arrest Man on Gun and Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Dover, DE8 days ago
State Police Announce Dates for Spring Citizens Police Academy in Sussex County
Lewes, DE7 days ago
Delaware State Police Hosting 50th Annual Trooper Youth Week This Summer
Dover, DE9 days ago
State Police Investigating Man for Home Improvement Fraud
Fruitland, MD11 days ago
Statewide – DART Open House Hiring Event
Milford, DE3 days ago
State Police Investigating Early-Morning Shooting
Seaford, DE12 days ago
Traffic Stop Results in Gun and Drug Arrest
Magnolia, DE12 days ago
Zoning request for Rookery property approved
Milford, DE4 days ago
Corporal Ed Huey announces retirement
Milford, DE9 days ago
Seaford grabs early lead and coasts
Seaford, DE15 hours ago
Meet Milford Police Chief Cecilia “CC” Ashe
Milford, DE11 days ago
Arby’s final site plan approved by Planning and Zoning
Milford, DE3 days ago
Milford LIVE Weekly Review – Feb. 28, 2023
Milford, DE3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy