Woman Uses Interesting Painting Technique to Create Gorgeous Textured Accent Wall

A well-designed accent wall is a great way to add some pizazz to your home. It can be used to create a bold statement or serve as an art gallery for you and your kids.

However, a painted accent wall isn't always the easiest thing to do, especially if you don't want your paint job to look sloppy. Luckily, an interesting technique will help you create a gorgeous textured accent wall in no time!

Folks were happy to share their surprise.

"I was confused at first but I trusted the process." @ Adrianna Rose

"When I saw this on Facebook I thought it was wallpaper! This looks amazing! Good job." @ Briana Nicole

If you want this awesome faux textured accent wall in your home, you can have your own. You'll need a few supplies and tools to create this look. If you're not sure what you need, here's a quick list:

A paint that is designed for faux finishes

A paintbrush, roller, and sponge for applying the paint. You can use a brush or roller depending on how large of an area you're working with, but remember that using a smaller tool will yield better results than using something like a roller—unless, of course, you want it to look more like distressed wood than textured plaster!

A bucket (to hold water), sponge, and paint tray to create your wash effect by pouring water into the tray before adding paint onto the walls.

A tray for mixing the two colors before applying them onto your wall (this is optional).

There are so many different ways to create a textured accent wall. You can use the most important techniques: get creative, experiment with different techniques, and find what works best for you.

