Editor-Approved! Our 7 Favorite Color Wow Hair Products for Hold, Volume and Shine
13 days ago
Good hair days ahead! Ever wonder how celebrities always seem to have the most luscious locks? Their hair is always gleaming, with no split ends or frizz in sight! Well, now we know why — they’ve been using Color Wow products. Hair stylist to the stars Chris Appleton is the mastermind behind Kim Kardashian ’s sleek strands, Ariana Grande ’s high pony and J.Lo ’s cascading curls. He’s also the Global Creative Director of Color Wow.
Known for shine, volume and frizz control, these products have turned our hair from drab to fab. Shop our seven must-haves from Color Wow below, and get ready to be wowed by the results!
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Appleton exclusively told Us Weekly , “The Dream Coat for me is something I have to have to prep everything with because it gives [the hair] that really nice texture.” This award-winning, cult-favorite product turns your hair into glass while keeping frizz at bay.
