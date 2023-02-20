Melissa Gorga Tells Niece Gia Giudice To 'Get Hate Out Of Your Heart' After She Slams Uncle Joe For Bahamas Reunion With Her Dad

mega; @_giagiudice/instagram

Melissa Gorga defended her husband — all while clapping back at her niece.

The 43-year-old instructed Gia Giudice to "get the hate out of your heart" after the 22-year-old bashed her uncle Joe Gorga for allowing social media to capture a random reunion he had in the Bahamas with her deported father, Joe Giudice .

“We both spoke poorly about each other. It was a nice moment. We have a lot of history together," the sister-in-law of Teresa Giudice continued of the ongoing family feud in a since-deleted reply to Gia.

Melissa's husband also wrote an almost identical response to his niece just a few minutes before his wife did, stating, "We both said horrible things about each other. It was a nice moment. We have a lot of history. Get the hate out of your heart .”

The teamed up response to their niece comes after Gia slammed her uncle's recent interaction and accused him of taking "advantage" of her dad — who was deported back to Italy in 2019 after serving 41 months in a United States prison for bankruptcy fraud .

"This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even five minutes and were able to have somebody take a video of the interaction meanwhile all you have done is talked so poorly about my father ," Gia expressed in a since-deleted comment on her uncle's post, which featured the ex brother-in-law's embracing in a hug. "You are such an opportunist to take advantage of the once in a lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post."

The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, February 19, to share the special moment with his 953,000 followers.

"Both walked into the same bar at the same time. A lot of history there. We have memories since we were kids. I’m happy he’s doing well and looks good. We were both happy to see each other and catch up. Glad someone caught it," the father-of-three captioned the clip of him and the 50-year-old, whom he hadn't seen since before he went to prison in March 2016.