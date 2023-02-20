Open in App
Mississippi State
Scorebook Live

Vote Now: Who should be SBLive's Mississippi Athlete of the Week (Feb. 12-19)?

By Tyler Cleveland, SBLive,

11 days ago

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email t yler@scorebooklive.com with “Mississippi Nomination” in the subject line .

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Braylon Barnes, Brandon

Scored 25 points to lead the Bulldogs past Harrison Central 58-54 in the second round of the MHSAA 6A South Playoffs.

Madison Booker, Germantown

Scored 33 points to lead the Lady Mavericks to a 67-58 win over Starkville in the second round of the MHSAA 6A North Playoffs.

Walker Hooks, Brandon

The left-handed pitcher opened the 2023 season with a splash, hurling a gem against rival and defending Class 6A state champion Northwest Rankin. Hooks allowed just one unearned run on four hits, striking out six in the complete-game win.

Jack Hudson, Pine Grove

Put up a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 60-57 win over Calhoun City in the second round of the MHSAA Class 2A North Playoffs.

Jamaury Marshall, Baldwyn

Scored 28 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, in a 70-57 win over East Webster in the second round of the MHSAA 2A North Playoffs.

Macie Phifer, Ingomar

Despite playing only the first half, Phifer scored 21 points to lead the Lady Falcons past Hickory Flat 40-33 in the second round of the MHSAA Class 1A North Playoffs.

Campbell Smithwick, Oxford

In a busy opening week of the 2023 baseball season, the catcher went 7-for-8 at the plate in three games for the Chargers, blasting two doubles and two home runs, driving in three runs and scoring eight times.

Isaiah Spencer, Madison Central

Scored 31 points to lead the Jaguars past Tupelo 74-72 in the second round of the MHSAA 6A North Playoffs.

Zoey Wright, West Union

Scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Lady Cougars past Blue Mountain 52-44 in the MHSAA Class 1A North Playoffs.

