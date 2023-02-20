Diamondbacks Spring Training Notes

Full Squad workouts begin today, spring training is open to fans.

Pitchers and catchers reported to the Diamondbacks spring training camp on Wednesday, February 15th and today is the first day of full squad workouts with all position players present. Fans are welcome at Salt River Fields to watch workouts and can interact with players

Early in camp manager Torey Lovullo and GM Mike Hazen have not revealed too much regarding the various spring training competitions. Some things have taken shape however.

Rotation: To no one's surprise there are four rotation spots that are considered "locks", going to Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Madison Bumgarner, and Zach Davies. Barring injuries, those four will be in the rotation to start the season. The fifth spot in the rotation is an open competition however. The primary candidates are Drey Jameson, Ryne Nelson, Tommy Henry, and Brandon Pfaadt.

Listen to our interview with Jameson who had some interesting comments about what he worked on in the off season

Bullpen: The team does not yet have a designated closer. There are five relievers assured a bullpen role to begin the season, including Mark Melancon, Joe Mantiply, Andrew Chafin, as well as newcomers Scott McGough, and Miguel Castro. The remaining three opening day bullpen spots are still an open competition, with several favorites as we detailed here last week. It's entirely likely someone will emerge from the back to take over the closer role, but that may not happen until a couple weeks into the season.

First Base Depth Chart: Pavin Smith is #2 on the first base depth chart: When discussing who might be backing up Christian Walker at first, twice now Lovullo has said Pavin Smith's name first, followed by Emmanuel Rivera and Lourdes Gurriel as players that may see some time at first base. Asked if Kyle Lewis may get reps at first base he said that has not been discussed.

Ketel Marte has only one defensive position, second base and will not be asked to play other positions this year. He will DH from time to time, but his position is second base.

Outfield: When Alek Thomas is playing he'll be in centerfield, with Corbin Carroll in left, and Jake McCarthy in right. When Thomas is not in the lineup, Carroll will shift to centerfield.

Health Updates: So far there has been nothing to report on this front, which is a good thing. Everyone that is supposed to have reported is here, and there are no current injuries that have been revealed.

Adjusting to the Pitch Timer Rules: Lovullo has spoken at length regarding the meetings, training, and preparation for the players to get used to the new pitch timer rules. One interesting thing that came out was that they had the major league pitchers who had never pitched with a pitch timer before speak with the minor league pitchers in camp. That type of player to player sharing is always the best way for players to learn but the reverse dynamic where it was the minor leaguers sharing their experience with the veterans is notable.