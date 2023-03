Buy Now Manhattan High’s Taivaughnn Walsh wrestles Paola’s Kaiden Powell in their 120-pound match during the Indians’ home dual tournament Dec. 10. Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Eleven Manhattan High boys’ wrestlers are headed to state after a successful weekend at the Washburn Rural regional on Friday and Saturday.

The Indians took third place as a team with 213.5 total points. Derby finished first at the regional with 247 points and Garden City was second at 240.5.