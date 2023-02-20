Joe Burrow Biographer: 'Second Place Is Not Good Enough For Joe'

The superstar gets his story told in a new biography releasing this April.

CINCINNATI — A Joe Burrow biography is releasing this spring, and of the authors of "From Bulldog to Bengal: The Joe Burrow Story Through the Eyes of His Hometown" offered up insight into the passer's psyche .

"Second place is not good enough for Joe," Scott Burson said. "He has a winner's attitude, and he's not going to be satisfied until he's at the top of the mountain."

Burson is co-writing the book with Sam Smathers, a legendary Athens High School fan whose family lives in the shadow of Joe Burrow Stadium.

Smathers was also Burrow's first youth football coach.

"From Bulldog to Bengal is the remarkable story of Joe Burrow, a small-town boy whose hard work, stoic nature, and mental tenacity have taken him to the top of the football mountain," the book description states. "Burrow has ascended to the peak, but not without challenges. His story includes doubters and recruiting snubs. It includes waiting for a turn that would never come at Ohio State. It includes placing a bet on himself and transferring to LSU.

"It includes a devastating injury and the toughest test of his life. Ultimately, this is a story about staying grounded. Burrow has made it to the top of the mountain by keeping his head out of the clouds and feet firmly planted in Southeastern Ohio soil. From shining a light on food insecurity during his Heisman speech to wearing clothing and cleats designed by hometown kids, Burrow has never forgotten his roots and those who have helped him along the way. This book is a celebration of Joe Burrow’s first twenty-five years. And you’re invited to the party."

The book is available for pre-order now and hits shelves on April 11.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

A Look Ahead: Cincinnati Bengals Offseason Predictions

Zac Taylor: They're Gonna Have To Carry Me Out Of' Cincinnati 'In A Casket'

CBS Sports's Joel Corry Lists Joe Mixon As Top Cap Casualty Candidate This Offseason

Watch: Joe Burrow Begins Offseason Training Program

Complete List of Cincinnati Bengals' Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

ESPN's Field Yates Predicts Bengals Re-Sign Jessie Bates III

ESPN Analytics Ranks Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals Wide Receivers Outside Top Seven NFL Pass Catchers

Joe Burrow Tied At The Top Of 2023 NFL MVP Odds List

Report: Brian Callahan Eliminated From Colts Head Coaching Search

Salary Cap Expert Releases Proposed Contract Extension For Bengals Star WR Tee Higgins

Watch: Top-10 Bengals Plays From 2022-23 Season

Look: Joe Burrow Contract Proposal That Could Work For Him and Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase: Joe Burrow Will Do What it Takes For Bengals to Keep Weapons

Carlos Dunlap Pays Tribute To Former Teammate A.J. Green Upon Retirement

Tee Higgins Says He Wants to Stay With Bengals Long-Term

It's Official: Ken Riley is Headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok