Cincinnati, OH
AllBengals

Joe Burrow Biographer: 'Second Place Is Not Good Enough For Joe'

By Russ Heltman,

11 days ago

The superstar gets his story told in a new biography releasing this April.

CINCINNATI — A Joe Burrow biography is releasing this spring, and of the authors of "From Bulldog to Bengal: The Joe Burrow Story Through the Eyes of His Hometown" offered up insight into the passer's psyche .

"Second place is not good enough for Joe," Scott Burson said. "He has a winner's attitude, and he's not going to be satisfied until he's at the top of the mountain."

Burson is co-writing the book with Sam Smathers, a legendary Athens High School fan whose family lives in the shadow of Joe Burrow Stadium.

Smathers was also Burrow's first youth football coach.

"From Bulldog to Bengal is the remarkable story of Joe Burrow, a small-town boy whose hard work, stoic nature, and mental tenacity have taken him to the top of the football mountain," the book description states. "Burrow has ascended to the peak, but not without challenges. His story includes doubters and recruiting snubs. It includes waiting for a turn that would never come at Ohio State. It includes placing a bet on himself and transferring to LSU.

"It includes a devastating injury and the toughest test of his life. Ultimately, this is a story about staying grounded. Burrow has made it to the top of the mountain by keeping his head out of the clouds and feet firmly planted in Southeastern Ohio soil. From shining a light on food insecurity during his Heisman speech to wearing clothing and cleats designed by hometown kids, Burrow has never forgotten his roots and those who have helped him along the way. This book is a celebration of Joe Burrow’s first twenty-five years. And you’re invited to the party."

The book is available for pre-order now and hits shelves on April 11.

