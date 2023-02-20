Playing Tag: Will Patriots Keep Free-Agent WR Jakobi Meyers?

While a fan of the NFL's franchise tag, Bill Belichick is unlikely to use it this offseason.

This offseason, don't expect the New England Patriots to play tag.

Bill Belichick isn't afraid to use the franchise tag, having applied it 10 times to nine different players since 2000.(The NFL average is about five times over that period.) But when this year's tag window opens Tuesday - and runs through March 7 - the Pats are unlikely to bring it out again.

New England's top impending free agents include receiver Jakobi Meyers , cornerback Jonathan Jones, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and safety Devin McCourty. Of those, tagging Meyers makes the most sense, but probably at too many dollars.

A franchise tag of $19.7 million and transition tag of $17.9 million seem out of whack for a player that led the team in 2022, but with only 67 catches for 804 yards and six touchdowns. If the Pats can't negotiate a long-term agreement with Meyers , a tag-and-trade could be an option rather than risking losing their top receiver with no compensation.

They have the NFL's seventh-most room under the salary cap and an arsenal of draft picks - 11 overall and three in the top 100. In recent offseasons they've attempted to upgrade receiver, signing Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, trading for DeVante Parker and last Spring trading up in the second round to select Tyquan Thornton.

A look at the Pats' history of franchise tags:

Adam Vinatieri, 2002 - It took just 21 days for the sides to agree on a three-year deal that made Vinatieri the highest-paid kicker in the league.

Tebucky Jones, 2003 - Belichick executed his first tag and trade, getting three draft picks (third, fourth, and seventh-rounders) from the Saints.

Adam Vinatieri, 2005 - This time the kicker the season under the tag, before leaving in free agency the next year.

Asante Samuel, 2007 - After holding out most of the preseason, Samuel produced an All-Pro season and then signed with the Eagles the next Spring.

Matt Cassel, 2009 - An expendable asset given the return of Tom Brady from a torn ACL, he was ultimately traded along with Mike Vrabel to the Chiefs for the 34th overall pick that became Patrick Chung.

Vince Wilfork, 2010 - Though he threatened to hold out if the team tagged him, Belichick did it anyway. But after only 11 days later the sides agreed on a five-year, $40 million deal. Wilfork was named an All-Pro each of the next three seasons.

Logan Mankins, 2011 - Tagged during the lockout, he eventually agreed to a contract in August that made him the highest-paid offensive guard in the league.

Wes Welker, 2012 - He had a productive year playing under the tag, but signed with the Broncos in free agency after the season.

Stephen Gostkowski, 2015 - Just before training camp, the Patriots and their kicker agreed on a four-year contract.

Joe Thuney, 2020 - The guard played on the tag in New England, then signed in free agency in Kansas City where he won a Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes last week.

