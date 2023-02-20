NFL merch sales up during Super Bowl in Glendale

Legends announced increased merchandise sales for Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, and NFL Shops around town the week leading up to the game.

Overall merchandise sales were up 14% from last year and 30% from Super Bowl 49, also in Glendale. Legends is partnered with the NFL to execute on-site retail for the Super Bowl and other NFL tentpole events.

Fans turned up big in advance of the big game in Glendale with a 38% overall year-over-year increase in sales during the weeklong lead in across all NFL Shops in town. The NFL Shop presented at the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center outperformed last year’s main Super Bowl Experience store by 36%.

This marks the second highest ever merchandise sales at the Super Bowl Experience, behind Super Bowl 50, which was open for an extended eight days compared to seven days this year. Super Bowl retail pop-up and hotel locations throughout Phoenix, Scottsdale and Old Towne saw a 44% increase in merchandise sales over 2021 in Los Angeles.

The merchandise per cap for Super Bowl 57 game day sales at State Farm Stadium saw a 31% increase over the last Super Bowl in Glendale in 2015. There were 36 merchandise locations inside State Farm Stadium, and 10 portable retail trailers outside the stadium.

“Legends is proud to have partnered with the NFL to give fans an exceptional experience and wide array of products for Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium and NFL Shops throughout the surrounding area,” said Kirta Carroll, Legends Global Merchandise president, shared in a statement.