Collaboration leads to wheels for Little Falls veteran

It started with three or four people in the Little Falls community telling Morrison County Veterans Service Office Kris VonBerge about a veteran, who could use a helping hand.

“I kept running into people who told me about him, like ‘Hey, this guy deployed with us and he’s really great, but he’s a little down on his luck right now. Might there be something the Veteran Service Office can do?’” she said.

Eventually, one of them sent her the veteran’s phone number. VonBerge said she called him three times during regular business hours, but was unsuccessful in connecting with him. Eventually, she just sent him a text message and received a response. However, because he worked during the week, VonBerge said she met him and his wife after hours.

Looking back at their meeting, VonBerge said it was a great feeling to discover what she could do and what their needs were, which stretched beyond the handicapped accessible van. She also had the opportunity to hear his story, which was filled with tragedy and strength. To honor his and his family’s privacy at this challenging time, his identify remains anonymous in this article.

First, VonBerge said, his dad died when he was a young child and as a result, he was raised by his uncle. The veteran then married a woman with whom he had two sons, one of which is quadriplegic from birth, she said.

“He was then deployed to Iraq,” she said.

When he returned, VonBerge said the veteran went through a divorce.

“Life just throws everybody sometimes when you come back from deployments,” she said.

He later met another woman and, two years after the divorce, they married. However, a year after they were married, VonBerge said, his wife tragically died in a car accident.

One thing that is affecting a lot of veterans who have been deployed, VonBerge said, is cancer. The veteran’s uncle was no exception.

“The worst cancer out there right now is pancreatic cancer and it’s just killing one veteran at a time. It makes me want to cry,” she said.

VonBerge said the veteran’s uncle then died as a result of the cancer he contracted while he was deployed. Despite the hand of tragedy the veteran has been dealt, VonBerge said he continued to get through life. Along the way, he also picked up a few role models, including Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen.

“Everybody who was on deployment with him just loved him. He’s funny, he’s witty, he’s great to work with and his sense of humor is fun,” she said.

Eventually, he found love again and married his current wife. However, a couple of years afterward, he found out that his first wife and the mother of their children had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Because of this, he will assume custody of their children. VonBerge said while he had visitation with the children before, that has now changed into transitioning them into living with him and his wife permanently.

Although the veteran had a handicapped accessible van, it broke down. To transport the children, he carried his quadriplegic son from the house to a truck and back. As he didn’t have a handicapped accessible ramp on the house, there was no other way, VonBerge said. The wheel chair was then strapped in the box of the truck.

“Wherever they went, he’d unstrap the wheelchair and lift him out of the truck. Then, back in and strap the wheelchair again in the truck bed,” she said.

The best part, VonBerge said, was that funding for a handicapped accessible ramp to be installed was found through the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Morrison County Chapter 12 and other organizations.

“Everybody gave just a little and it turned out fabulous, so it didn’t break the bank at one organization. It came from saying, ‘Can we help this veteran?’” she said. “I only went to two or three places, but you know what it was? It was the smart organizations that have had people embedded in communities for a very long time and they have tons of networking friends,” she said.

After speaking with Russ Philstrom at the Homeless and Wounded Warriors in Cross Lake, an organization who serves the most vulnerable veterans in Minnesota, he took the baton from there.

“He just said, ‘Hold on, let’s see what I can do,’” she said.

Philstrom connected with other veterans organizations, such as the American Legion Post 86 (Aitkin), Disabled American Veterans Chapter 11 (Aitkin), American Legion Post 86 (Aitkin), American Legion Post 500 (Crosslake) and American Legion Post 443 (Ironton).

Other organizations helped fund the purchase of a new previously owned handicapped accessible van for the Little Falls veteran. Those organizations were the Exchange Club, Veterans of Foreign War Post 1112, Falls Optical, the Morrison County Veterans Service Office, all in Little Falls; and American Legion Post 313 in Swanville. Together, they brought in thousands of dollars for the van.

“I was sitting back in awe. I don’t know these people, but I’m amazed that people from other communities, who don’t even know this person, wanted to help. Nobody wanted to be recognized for it either, but I think they need to be,” VonBerge said.

The organizations purchased a white 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan for the veteran at a cost of $26,200. The van has an automatic ramp and the right side lowers slightly when deployed.

VonBerge said the family came to her office later that day. Waiting in her office was Allison White and Sheriff Larsen, who are both great supporters of veterans and who knew this veteran. Seeing the veteran’s reaction, VonBerge said the enormous support means a lot to him. Not only shown by the gift of a handicapped accessible van and a ramp, but simply knowing people care and despite tragedies he’s faced in life, he is not alone, she said.

Later, the veteran sent a video of his two sons seated in the new van, thanking everyone for their new set of wheels. Seeing the video and knowing the huge impact it made, made Philstrom shed some tears of joy, he said.

“This is why we do what we do. To make a difference,” he said.