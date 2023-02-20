Open in App
Miami, FL
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat Lose Out On Russell Westbrook After He Agrees To Sign Los Angeles Clippers

By Shandel Richardson,

11 days ago

The free agent guard reportedly signs with the Clippers

The Miami Heat were in the running for acquiring veteran guard Russell Westbrook.

On Monday, the Heat learned they missed out. According to ESPN, Westbrook is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Heat were among four teams who have met with Westbrook according to a report by ESPN. The others are the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards.

"Russell Westbrook, I think with the All-Star break coming, there is time to think this thing through," ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said. "None of these teams are in a real rush. It's a very lean buyout market. There's always a chance Russell Westbrook just finishes out the season under contract ... But there is interest in him. I think both teams and Westbrook are trying to get a sense of what a role would like and how does set up Russell Westbrook for free agency."

Russell played this season with the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the Utah Jazz. The bought out his contract, leaving the future Hall of Famer a free agent.

