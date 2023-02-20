Open in App
Athens, GA
The position that may benefit the most from new Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo

By Connor Riley, DawgNation,

11 days ago
There wasn’t much Todd Monken didn’t accomplish during his time as Georgia’s offensive coordinator. The Bulldogs won the SEC, two national championships, produced a Heisman Trophy finalist in Stetson Bennett and a Mackey Award winner in Brock Bowers.

For all the success Monken oversaw as Georgia’s offensive coordinator, he never had a running back top 1,000 yards rushing in a season. The closest anyone got in Monken’s three seasons in Athens was Zamir White, who had 856 rushing yards in 2021.

Kenny McIntosh led the Bulldogs in rushing this past season with 829 yards on the season. Replacing him will be no easy task for Mike Bobo, given Mcintosh was also the team’s third-leading receiver last season as he caught 43 passes for 504 yards on the season.

