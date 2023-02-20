How to watch Rotherham vs Sunderland in the Championship

All you need to know about how to watch the Championship clash between Rotherham and Sunderland via a stream.

Sunderland will make the short trip to Yorkshire to face Rotherham United in the Championship, and they will be confident of getting another positive away result.

The Black Cats had to endure an injury-time equaliser from the penalty spot in their last match, with Bristol City snatching a 1-1 draw at the death.

However, the point kept Sunderland in fifth position in the Championship table and they will be hoping to cement that even further against the relegation-battling Millers at New York Stadium.

When: Tuesday 21 February, 7.45pm GMT/2.45pm EST/11.45am PST

New York Stadium, Rotherham Referee: Christopher Kavanagh

How to watch Rotherham vs Sunderland in the UK

Midweek games are usually much easier for UK viewers to watch Sunderland, but that isn't the case this week due to the game originally being a Saturday one that got moved. That means it is essentially treated as a weekend game, along with the usual restrictions.

The game will be streamed live of SAFC Live, however you will need a VPN to watch it in the UK.

Rotherham have a live stream available too if all else fails via iFollow, but you'll need to register and buy a streaming pass so definitely a last resort - especially as your money would go to Rotherham rather than Sunderland.

Many midweek Championship games are often shown via the Red Button on Sky Sports too, but for now at least that is not the case with Rotherham vs Sunderland.

How to watch Rotherham vs Sunderland in the US

Because the game hasn't been selected by an EFL broadcast partner in the US there are no blackout restrictions on the Sunderland game.

There doesn't appear to be any Championship game being broadcast live at all by ESPN+ actually.

International viewers can therefore watch the game as usual via SAFC Live.

