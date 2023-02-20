Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough Not On Speaking Terms Amid Legal Battle

Recently, an inside source revealed that Elvis Presley’s, ex-wife, Priscilla Presley is currently not on talking terms with her granddaughter, Riley Keough due to a legal dispute over her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley’s will. The controversy began some weeks after Lisa Marie’s death on January 12 about a trust she created in 2010 but reviewed in 2016 taking off her mom’s name as a trustee thus leaving her daughter, Riley as the sole trustee of the estate since the death of her brother, Benjamin Keough.

Entertainment Tonight reports have it that the situation is quite critical. “It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla,” the outlet said. “Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member.”

Priscilla Presley is all out to fight her case

The source claimed that the 77-year-old Is hell-bent on filing a suit to fight the trust because she believes that the amendment to the will was doctored. “Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court,” the insider said. “Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers.”

However, the insider stated that Riley on the other hand is not interested in a legal tussle and wants an amicable settlement as she understands that her late mother would have wanted that, “She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this.”

A close source says the will was not fabricated

Also, one of the managing partners at Elvis Presley Enterprises, Joel Weinshanker discussed the inside details of the will while speaking on Sirius XM’s, Elvis Radio. “When Elvis passed away, he left everything to his little girl,” he explained. “He did so knowing that she would be the one to keep his legacy going. I can tell you that [Lisa Marie] has, without falter, no matter what else was happening in her life, in her career, always been the one to look at what was best for Elvis… regardless of what somebody else was trying to do, regardless of what another family member [was trying to] do.”

He further stated that according to the order of things, Riley automatically should be the one in charge of the Estate because that would have been Elvis’ mind. “We just want to think about what Lisa would’ve wanted and that’s what’s best for Elvis. She never had a doubt in her mind that that’s Riley. There’s no question on anyone’s mind [because] Lisa had spoken [about] it, there’s numerous amounts of written information, she had talked to so many of her friends about it,” he added. “There was never a question, and anybody who’s speaking differently isn’t looking out for Elvis, isn’t looking out for Lisa, certainly isn’t looking out for Riley.”

Priscilla Presley allegedly fell out with Lisa Marie Presley before her death

Some insiders revealed to The Post that they believe that the 77-year-old’s claim is just a “money grab,” because she and her daughter were no longer close before she died. “Lisa didn’t want to have anything to do with her mom,” the source alleged. “She was basically estranged from Priscilla for the last seven to eight years. They only talked when there was no option.”

However, Priscilla thinks that she is taking on the legal battle for the sake of her family and thus she took to social media to urge her fans to understand her concern. “I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life,” the 77-year-old wrote. “Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out. Please ignore ‘the noise.’ As I have always been there for Elvis’ legacy, our family, and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity, and love.”