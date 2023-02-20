Open in App
Portland, OR
"He was cold" — Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant agree Brandon Roy is the most underappreciated player in NBA history

By Virgil Villanueva,

11 days ago

Many great players have graced the NBA hardcourts but, unfortunately, do not get the love they deserve. Young stars Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant were asked who they thought was the most underrated and forgotten player they watched growing up. They both answered Portland Trail Blazers icon Brandon Roy .

He was cold

" Brandon Roy. He was just cold. He was cold, man. Any shot he took, he liked. He was just cold, he was one of the best to me. One of the best shooting guards for sure ," Edwards said.

" I feel like Brandon Roy. I feel like he doesn't get respect. I don't feel like he's talked about as much. I feel like everyone knows, he was the goods ," Morant said.

Roy entered basketball mainstream consciousness in the late 2000s. During Roy's prime years, Edwards and Morant were around 8 to 10 years old. Around that time, the NBA dream was probably forming in the young stars' minds. Among all the NBA players they saw on TV, Brandon Roy was one of those who left a strong mark.

No weakness

In six seasons in the NBA, Roy became a three-time All-Star and a member of the 2009 All-NBA Second Team and the 2010 All-NBA Third Team. The Trail Blazers headed to the playoffs three consecutive times during his era. That proved that the Blazers were a promising team. Roy needed a few more pieces to become a legitimate contender.

During his heyday, Roy was easily one of the best shooting guards in the league and in his best season he averaged 22.6 points per game while shooting efficiently from the field. He was a three-level scorer who could spot the open man as well. Roy was also a decent defender and averaged as many as 1.2 steals per game. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was one of those who noticed Roy's searing basketball skills. In 2010, he was asked who was the toughest player to guard in the Western Conference.

" Roy 365 days, seven days a week. Roy has no weaknesses in his game ," Kobe answered, per NBC Sports .

That makes Roy one of the biggest what-ifs in NBA history. If he had stayed healthy, the Blazers would've been a real force in the Western Conference. Roy, too, would've been a decorated player. Perhaps he would've been an MVP if it weren't for his career-ending injuries.

