Nashville Man Charged with High-Dollar Lamp Theft in Franklin

Jeffery Grady Booking Photo from Franklin PD

From Franklin Police February 17, 2023

Here is an update on a case that the Franklin Police asked for your help with earlier this month.

Franklin Police want to thank the citizens who called in to help identify the man caught on video shoplifting decorative lamps and accessories on at least three different occasions. Tips came in after local news outlets ran the Franklin Police Department’s February 7 request for assistance.

Following up on those tips, officers recovered both lamps and charged 58-year-old Jeffery Grady, of Nashville, with Shoplifting.

Lieutenant Charlie Warner said, “Engaged citizens play a key role in helping keep crime down in our community. Our officers can’t do it without the public’s support, and we’re so thankful for it!”

Jeffery Grady is due in court on March 30.