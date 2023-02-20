This day in history: Ford's Thunderbird makes debut at Detroit's first post-war auto show
By Sara Powers,
11 days ago
(CBS DETROIT) - On Feb. 20, 1954, the Ford Thunderbird made its debut at Detroit's first post-war auto show.
According to Ford Motor Company, the initial guidelines for the Thunderbird included that it would be a two-passenger, canvas-topped open car weighing 2,525 pounds, with an Interceptor V-8 engine and a top speed of over 100 miles per hour.
The Thunderbird found its place in the market because it was more personal than the typical sports car, having the two-seat feature.
Before releasing the vehicle, the team working on the Thunderbird was having a hard time choosing a name for it, even though 5,000 names had already been suggested. So, they offered $250 to whoever could come up with a better name, and Alden Giberson, a Ford stylist, suggested they go with Thunderbird for the vehicle's name.
The vehicle was produced at the Dearborn Assembly Plant, and the first one came off the line in September 1954.
Consumers could purchase the vehicle for between $2,695 and $4,000, according to Ford Motor Company.
Over time new features were offered to consumers.
"The vehicle would evolve throughout its production time," said Ford Motor Company. "The changes included increased safety features, adding more engine options, Dial-O-Matic power seats, a radio that automatically adjusted the volume in proportion to the speed of the engine, adding the option of four seats, increasing interior space within the vehicle, a flat line roof, a rear window, and many other features."
The vehicle was also used in NASCAR races and since the restyled version appeared in 1982, the car won 150 races in NASCAR's top division and four Daytona 500 races.
Ford stopped producing the Thunderbird in the mid-1990s, but they released a Heritage Edition in the early 2,000s.
The 50th anniversary of the Thunderbird was celebrated in 2005, and in that year, Ford also announced the vehicle would be discontinued.
