This day in history: Ford's Thunderbird makes debut at Detroit's first post-war auto show

By Sara Powers,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9K62_0ktYLlbg00

(CBS DETROIT) - On Feb. 20, 1954, the Ford Thunderbird made its debut at Detroit's first post-war auto show.

A 1955 Ford Thunderbird. This was Ford's first sports car, and was introduced in 1955 to compete with Chevrolet's 1953 Corvette sports car, which in turn was their answer to sporty European imports. (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Heritage Images

According to Ford Motor Company, the initial guidelines for the Thunderbird included that it would be a two-passenger, canvas-topped open car weighing 2,525 pounds, with an Interceptor V-8 engine and a top speed of over 100 miles per hour.

The Thunderbird found its place in the market because it was more personal than the typical sports car, having the two-seat feature.

Before releasing the vehicle, the team working on the Thunderbird was having a hard time choosing a name for it, even though 5,000 names had already been suggested. So, they offered $250 to whoever could come up with a better name, and Alden Giberson, a Ford stylist, suggested they go with Thunderbird for the vehicle's name.

The vehicle was produced at the Dearborn Assembly Plant, and the first one came off the line in September 1954.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fLwY8_0ktYLlbg00
Two workers on the Ford Thunderbird and Lincoln Continental assembly line at the Ford Motor Company. Bettmann

Consumers could purchase the vehicle for between $2,695 and $4,000, according to Ford Motor Company.

Over time new features were offered to consumers.

"The vehicle would evolve throughout its production time," said Ford Motor Company. "The changes included increased safety features, adding more engine options, Dial-O-Matic power seats, a radio that automatically adjusted the volume in proportion to the speed of the engine, adding the option of four seats, increasing interior space within the vehicle, a flat line roof, a rear window, and many other features."

The vehicle was also used in NASCAR races and since the restyled version appeared in 1982, the car won 150 races in NASCAR's top division and four Daytona 500 races.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tsL0D_0ktYLlbg00
DAYTONA BEACH, FL - JULY 4: Bill Elliott, #9 Ford Thunderbird, sits in his car as crewmen work on it in the garage, Firecracker 400 NASCAR race, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach , FL, July 4,1982. (Photo by Brian Cleary/Getty Images) Brian Cleary

Ford stopped producing the Thunderbird in the mid-1990s, but they released a Heritage Edition in the early 2,000s.

The 50th anniversary of the Thunderbird was celebrated in 2005, and in that year, Ford also announced the vehicle would be discontinued.

