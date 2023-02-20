Chicago Hounds Lose First Game in Franchise History 42-27 to Old Glory DC

George Thornton, Charlie Abel and Luke White each scored a try for the Hounds, who trailed the entire game.

The Chicago Hounds lost their first game in franchise history, 42-27, to Old Glory DC on Saturday at Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia.

View the original article to see embedded media.

George Thornton, Charlie Abel, and Luke White each scored a try for the Hounds (0-1), who trailed the entire game.

Six different players scored a try for DC (1-0), which tallied four tries in the first half.

The Hounds committed a turnover on the opening kickoff, which DC capitalized on with Collin Grosse scoring a try in the right corner. Tito Diaz Bonilla hit the conversion for a 7-0 lead in the opening minute.

Luke Carty scored the Hounds' first points with a penalty kick in the sixth minute, but Diaz Bonilla answered six minutes later to make it 10-3. Carty cut the deficit to 10-6 with his second penalty in the 16th minute.

Lautaro Bavaro increased DC's lead to 15-6 in the 17th minute when he scored a try off a Chicago turnover. Diaz Bonilla's conversion attempt went wide right.

Thornton scored the Hounds' first try in franchise history in the 20th minute. Chicago won a line out on the left side of the field and then moved the ball across the field before Thornton scored. Carty added the conversion to cut the deficit to 15-13.

Diaz Bonilla connected on a penalty kick to increase DC's advantage to 18-13 on the other side of the hydration break.

Chicago's Luke Beauchamp earned a yellow card for a high tackle in the 32nd minute. With the Hounds down to 14 men, DC's Nick Souchon and Junior Sa'u added two more tries and Diaz Bonilla added a conversion for a 30-13 halftime lead.

New Zeland All-Blanks 7s legend Curt Baker made it 37-13 with a try and Diaz Bonilla's conversion in the 43rd.

Abel cut the deficit to 37-20 with a try between the goalposts, but Danny Tusitala raced through Chicago's defense for a try in the left corner. White added the Hounds' third try with Carty's conversion to bring the game before Carty converted the conversion and left the field with an apparent injury.

The Hounds were without Billy Meakes and Dominguez because of VISA issues.

Scoring Summary

DC 42

Tries (6) – C. Grosse (1′), L. Bavaro (17′), N. Souchon (32′), J. Sa’u (36′), K. Baker (43′), D. Tusitala (58′)

Cons (3) – J. Díaz Bonilla 3/6 (2′, 37′, 44′)

Pens (2) – J. Díaz Bonilla 2/2 (12′, 27′)

CHICAGO 27

Tries (3) – G. Thornton (20′), C. Abel (49′), L. White (68′)

Cons (3) – L. Carty 2/2 (21′, 69′), No kick (49′)

Pens (2) – L. Carty 2/2 (6′, 16′)YC (1) – L. Beauchamp (32′)

What's On Tap Next?

The Hounds will have a bye for Round 2 before playing their home opener against the Utah Warriors on Saturday, March 5. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.