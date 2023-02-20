Tulsa police shoot man who pointed pistol at officer

A scuffle at an east Tulsa bar ends with a man being shot by police after officers said he pointed a gun at them.

According to Tulsa police , it started with a domestic disturbance and hit & run at Spirit 76 Tavern near 31st and 129th East Avenue Saturday morning around 2 a.m.

Police said an officer encountered a hostile man who said “don’t touch me” and tried to walk past the officer.

It got physical when police said the man came within an arms reach, forcing the officer to shove the man away. Police said the man said “don’t [expletive] touch me bro” and moved as if he was reaching for a weapon.

Police said the officer drew his gun and backed away to put some distance between himself and the suspect. Officers said the suspect yelled “shoot me, bro” and eventually brushed his jacket back to reveal a pistol on his right hip.

Police said the suspect pulled his gun and pointed it at the officer.

According to TPD, the officer fired approximately 10 rounds. The suspect was hit and collapsed to the ground.

Despite being shot, police said the suspect was still not cooperating, but was given first aid until paramedics arrived.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Per department policy, the officer who shot the suspect is on paid administrative leave.








