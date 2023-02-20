Open in App
Arizona State
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook to join Western Conference contender

By Steve DelVecchio,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B3HQ7_0ktYFIPz00

Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook is set to join a new team.

Westbrook’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday that the veteran point guard is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after finalizing a buyout agreement with the Utah Jazz.

Westbrook had talks with the Clippers recently, and sources told Wojnarowski those discussions convinced head coach Ty Lue and president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank that Westbrook will be a good fit in L.A. Westbrook expressed a willingness to play a specific role with the Clippers that will be centered on his toughness and ability to make plays and rebound.

A report last week claimed Westbrook was struggling to find interested teams . The belief was that the Clippers did not have serious interest in the 34-year-old, but they may have changed their mind after meeting with him. The 33-28 Clippers need backcourt help, and several of their players publicly recruited Westbrook .

Westbrook was a Sixth Man of the Year candidate with the Los Angeles Lakers and seemed to have settled into his new reserve role. He is averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists this season. He was reportedly recruited by at least one other coach .

The post Russell Westbrook to join Western Conference contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

