The Russian Ruble paired with the U.S. Dollar closed 2% higher on Friday at $0.0135, after declining about 32% since June 29, 2022.

The currency became highly and unusually volatile since Feb. 23, 2022, the day before Russia invaded Ukraine, but almost 1 year into the conflict, the Ruble has settled back near to pre-war levels.

The Ruble plummeted over 51% between that date and March 7, 2022, when the currency plunged to the $0.0065 mark before surging over 200% to reach a June 29 high of almost $0.02 - a price not seen since May 2015.

The surging value of the currency came as a surprise to many, who believed the political and economic situation in the country could tank Russia's currency to unfathomable levels.

Investing $100 In The Russian Ruble

A trader lucky enough to have taken a $100 position at the post-Ukraine invasion lows could have cashed out a total of $301.54, for a total profit of $201.54 if they sold at the highs. If a trader were to have held $100 worth of the Russian Ruble from the day prior to the invasion, when it closed that session at $0.0122, and still held the position as of Friday's close, the investment would be worth $110.66 (a 10.34% gain).

What $100 USD Could Buy In Russia

As of Friday's closing price, $100 USD could be exchanged for about 7,400 Russian Rubles. In Moscow, on average, here's what that could buy you, according to Expatistan:

3 short (15-minute) visits to a doctor.

19 combo meals at a fast food restaurant.

A 50-mile trip in a taxi.

137 liters (36 gallons) of gas.

39 packs of Marlboro cigarettes.

The Russian Ruble/U.S. Dollar Chart:

See Also: If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk Said "One Word: Doge," Here's How Much You'd Have Now

This article Almost 1 Year Into Putin's Ukraine War: Here's How Much $100 Invested In Dollar/Ruble Pair At Post-Invasion Low Is Worth Now originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.