OHSAA announces infractions by Central Catholic girls, Whitmer boys programs

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Monday a second infraction against the Central Catholic girls basketball program and a self-reported violation by the Whitmer boys basketball program.

Central Catholic director of marketing/communications Brian DeBenedictis issued a statement from the school: "Central Catholic High School was made aware of a violation by an assistant coach in our girls basketball program by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Since investigating and sharing our findings to OHSAA, we accept their decision. We are taking the necessary steps to work with OHSAA to ensure compliance."

DeBenedictis said that the school would have no further comment on the matter.

Multiple attempts to reach Whitmer athletic director Sean Flemmings for comment were unsuccessful.

Here is the release from the OHSAA:

■ Toledo Central Catholic High School violated Bylaws 4-9-2, 4-9-4 No. 3, and 4-9-4 No. 4, Recruiting, when a girls basketball assistant coach had impermissible contact with a prospective student-athlete prior to an application fee being submitted to the school for potential enrollment. In accordance with Bylaw 11, Penalties, the Executive Director’s Office, has issued the following sanctions: 1) Toledo Central Catholic is publicly reprimanded for its second girls basketball program violation of this nature; 2) The assistant coach shall be prohibited from coaching during the 2023 OHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament; 3) Toledo Central Catholic is required to conduct a recruiting seminar, led by an OHSAA compliance staff member, for all head coaches and any other personnel deemed appropriate; 4) Toledo Central Catholic has been fined $2,500 and; 5) Toledo Central Catholic’s girls basketball program shall be placed on probation through the 2024-25 school year. Any additional recruiting violations which occur during the probationary period will result in harsher penalties as deemed appropriate by the Executive Director’s Office, including the team's removal from the OHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament.

■ Toledo Whitmer High School self-reported a violation of Bylaw 4-9-4 No. 3, Recruiting, when a boys basketball coach permitted a prospective student-athlete not enrolled at a school within the district to sit on the team’s bench during a contest. Based on additional information that was obtained, the Executive Director’s Office determined that, while the action was a violation of the recruiting bylaw, the action was not intentionally done in an attempt to influence the student’s enrollment at Whitmer High School. Thus, the Executive Director’s Office, in accordance with Bylaw 11, Penalties, has accepted the school's corrective action plan and hereby issues a public reprimand. Future penalties of such a nature will result in harsher penalties as deemed appropriate by the Executive Director’s Office.