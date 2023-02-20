Open in App
West Lafayette, IN
See more from this location?
WTWO/WAWV

No. 2 Indiana beats Purdue to clinch share of Big Ten title

By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports WriterThe Associated Press,

11 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s celebration began hours before tipoff Sunday as throngs of students and fans gathered outside Assembly Hall.

Inside, the party continued as the program’s first home sellout crowd finally watched a long-awaited net-cutting ceremony. It could be just the start for the Hoosiers.

Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points, Grace Berger added 14 points and 10 assists and No. 2 Indiana routed Purdue 83-60 to clinch a share of its first Big Ten regular-season championship since 1982-83, the first season of league play.

Indiana has never won an outright title — yet — but players and coaches basked in the moment as they collected the trophy with music blaring in the background.

No. 10 Notre Dame races to quick lead, cruises by Pitt 83-43

“I was just so focused on the game, I didn’t even realize when I came out that we had won the championship,” Berger said. “I think Mackenzie told me. Once I realized it, it was really special.”

The scene was yet another significant step Indiana’s nine-year ascent under coach Teri Moren.

Indiana (26-1, 16-1) already has broken the single-season school record and now, with 14 straight victories, it’s also tied the second-longest streak in school history. They’ve won 18 consecutive home games and Moren, who became the Hoosiers’ career wins leader earlier this season, is two wins away from No. 200 with the Hoosiers and three away from No. 400 overall.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8fEg_0ktY7tJN00
    Indiana head coach Teri Moren reacts after her team defeated Purdue in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXk6G_0ktY7tJN00
    Indiana head coach Teri Moren talks, right, with Grace Berger after Berger was taken out of an NCAA college basketball game during the second half against Purdue, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ev0fg_0ktY7tJN00
    Indiana’s Grace Berger celebrates after her team defeated Purdue in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • The Indiana team celebrates with the trophy after defeating Purdue in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUyHm_0ktY7tJN00
    Indiana’s Grace Berger kisses the trophy after her team defeated Purdue in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oR1qx_0ktY7tJN00
    Purdue’s Rickie Woltman (35) passes against Indiana’s Grace Berger (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188x7k_0ktY7tJN00
    Purdue head coach Katie Gearlds shouts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMDIx_0ktY7tJN00
    Indiana’s Grace Berger (34) is fouled by Purdue’s Jayla Smith (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21B7ko_0ktY7tJN00
    Purdue’s Rickie Woltman (35) and Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes (54) battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Yaee_0ktY7tJN00
    Purdue’s Lasha Petree (11) goes to the basket against Indiana’s Grace Berger (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCudm_0ktY7tJN00
    Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes (54) looks to shoot against Purdue’s Caitlyn Harper (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

But what Sunday revealed most about these Hoosiers (26-1, 16-1) is that they’ve done more than win games.

On the day they honored the 40th anniversary of the only other women’s regular-season championship team, Indiana also played in front of a fourth record crowd this season, 17,222. And they did it the pep band blaring, with fans repeatedly bouncing up and down, wearing players’ numbers and a deafening roar as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

The combination doomed Purdue’s party-crashing hopes.

Lasha Petree scored 23 points and joined the 2,000-point club . Abbey Ellis added 12 for the Boilermakers (17-8, 8-7). It wasn’t nearly enough to avoid a ninth consecutive loss in this rivalry and second-year coach Katie Gearlds is looking to the Hoosiers as a model for her own program.

“Teri, in nine years, what she’s done here ahs been remarkable, something we’d like to duplicate in West Lafayette,” the second-year coach said. “We understand it’s going to take some time, but huge congrats to Indiana today.”

The Boilermakers still made it tough on Indiana.

They closed the first half on a 7-0 run to cut a 10-point deficit to 37-34 and were still down five early in the second half.

Then Berger and Holmes combined for six straight points and Chloe Moore-McNeil added a midrange jumper to make it 52-39 with 4:19 left in the third quarter.

Purdue threatened to keep it close by answering with five straight only to give all those points backs back on one play — with Moore-McNeil making a 3-pointer and a foul called as the ball went through the net. Sydney Parrish hit both throws to give Indiana a 60-44 with 1:15 left in the third quarter and the only lingering question was long the postgame celebration would last.

“We knew this was going to be another test, another challenge but there was this mindset of if we can do it in front of our home crowd what a great moment that would be,” Moren said after twirling the net toward the crowd. “To do it in front of 17,000 fans, our friends, our families makes it extra special.”

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: Gearlds has revived the Boilermakers program. Despite hanging around for a half, Purdue ran into a perfect second-half storm. Better days are ahead Gearlds and her program, maybe even this week, as they try to make their NCAA Tournament case.

Indiana: It’s been a dream season for the Hoosiers. They’ve broken records on and off the court and now they’ve ended their title drought. But they insist they’re not finished yet. Winning their first outright conference crown should set up Indiana for a deep run in the conference tourney and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Nobody can quibble with the Hoosiers’ ranking. They’re 9-0 against ranked teams, perfect at home and one win away from matching the school’s longest winning streak. But unless defending national champion South Carolina’s perfect season ends, Indiana will remain No. 2.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts Penn State on Wednesday.

Indiana: Gets a six-day break before facing No. 7 Iowa next Sunday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball coverage can be found online here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Sycamores set MVC Tourney 3-point record, beat Belmont 94-91
Terre Haute, IN5 hours ago
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Martinsville, IN1 day ago
Holcomb orders third-party testing of Ohio toxic waste
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
G2H: TH North 41, Brownsburg 62
Brownsburg, IN1 hour ago
G2H: TH South 59, Plainfield 78
Plainfield, IN58 minutes ago
G2H: South Vermillion 61, Edgewood 53
Clinton, IN1 hour ago
ISU Women roll past Bradley, 87-71
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
G2H: South Knox 65, Eastern Greene 32
Bloomfield, IN1 hour ago
Sycamores set MVC Tournament record, beat Evansville 97-58
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Sullivan’s Avery Wiltermood signs at Mount Saint Joseph
Sullivan, IN5 hours ago
Linton defeats Paoli 72-48 to advance in 2A sectionals
Linton, IN2 days ago
Goin’ 2 The Hoop Podcast 3-1-23
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
WRV opens sectionals with 44-32 win over Dugger
Dugger, IN2 days ago
South Vermillion rolls past Brown County
Clinton, IN2 days ago
Colts No. 16 in NFLPA poll on daily working conditions (at least no rats)
Indianapolis, IN8 hours ago
North Knox’s season ends in 59-45 loss to Mitchell
Mitchell, IN2 days ago
3 Indiana towns listed in ‘150 Best Small Town in America’ ranking
Stinesville, IN12 hours ago
Portion of toxic waste already delivered to Indiana landfill
Russellville, IN1 day ago
Melanie Boeglin inducted into 2023 MVC Hall of Fame
Terre Haute, IN5 hours ago
Dave’s Hot Chicken brings the heat to Bloomington
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Rural housing projects the focus of one Indiana bill
Indianapolis, IN7 hours ago
What was that smoke spotted to the east of Terre Haute?
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
State leaders met with Harsha, support autism efforts
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Crash at 25th and Hulman streets in Terre Haute
Terre Haute, IN11 hours ago
Loogootee man arrested in Georgia murder cold case
Loogootee, IN1 day ago
Wabash Valley weekend planner: MAR 4-5
Terre Haute, IN13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy