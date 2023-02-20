‘RHOM’: Why Nicole Martin Sold Her $44 Million Home to Jeff Bezos’ Parents

When Dr. Nicole Martin joined The Real Housewives of Miami in 2021, she was an established anesthesiologist with a family of her own consisting of her fiancé, attorney Anthony Lopez , and their young son, Grayson. In 2022, the family relocated to a new home in the 305, selling their massive waterfront home in Miami to begin a new chapter. The buyers of their home were none other than Jeff Bezos’ parents.

Nicole Martin | Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Nicole Martin joined ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ in 2021

The Real Housewives of Miami originally aired for three seasons on Bravo from 2010 to 2013. The show went off the air for nearly a decade before being brought back on Peacock in 2021. In addition to some OG faces, the new cast featured three new Housewives: Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira, and Julia Lemigova.

Nicole Martin is a board-certified anesthesiologist, and the Real Housewives star takes her job seriously. But she also knows how to have fun, as fans can see on RHOM .

Nicole Martin sold her home to Jeff Bezos’ parents for $44 million

RHOM viewers got an inside look at Nicole Martin’s sprawling home in Coral Gables, Florida during her time on The Real Housewives of Miami . The home sported amenities such as a movie theater, a chef’s kitchen, a wine cellar, a garage with a lift, and a breathtaking pool surrounded by trees.

According to the Miami Herald , Martin and Lopez sold the waterfront property for $34 million in 2022. The sale comes after the couple spent more than a year renovating the Mediterranean-style house, which boasts a chef’s kitchen, a media room, a wine cellar, and an expansive backyard with a beautiful tree-lined pool, as showcased in the video above.

“We wanted to update the home but still have it feel very cozy and warm and comfortable,” Martin told BravoTV.com of the renovations in early 2022. “We wanted to stay true to the exterior of the home’s aesthetic. There’s a lot of coral, a lot of arches, and natural elements. So we really wanted to bring that feeling inside the home.”

The Real Deal also reported that the Delaware-based Forgotten Fountain LLC, a company tied to the Bezos Family Foundation, bought a massive home next door for $44 million. Builder Manny Angelo Varas told the Miami Herald that the home will serve as a guest house.

Nicole Martin’s home today

Martin spoke about her and Lopez’s decision to sell their house while answering fan questions on her Instagram Stories. When asked if she was sad to sell the home, Martin responded that “It was an offer that was hard to refuse,” adding, “A house is [four] walls in my mind. My home is wherever my family is.” The home wasn’t on the market when Martin and Lopez were approached with an offer.

In the meantime, while the couple finds a permanent place to build a home and settle in, the family is living on Miami’s luxurious Fisher Island .

“I’m enjoying Fisher and am excited for the next phase,” Martin wrote. “The new home is going to be gorgeous and I’m looking forward to the design process.”