‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ inspires new Disneyland experience, a makeup palette and more

By Allen FosterBestReviews,

11 days ago

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Juggernaut Avatar franchise inspires a wealth of merchandise

James Cameron’s “Avatar” might currently only have two films in the franchise, but it is an unstoppable pop-culture juggernaut. “Avatar: The Way of Water” spent an incredible seven consecutive weeks holding the No. 1 domestic box office slot until the end of January. Now, it is driving the creation of an Avatar experience at Disneyland in California. There are also three more films planned, as well as a plethora of merchandise, such as toys , hoodies , makeup palettes and more.

In this article: “The Art of ‘Avatar The Way of Water’” , McFarlane “Avatar: The Way of Water” Jake Sully and Lego “Avatar: The Way of Water” Skimwing Adventure Set .

The new Disneyland Avatar experience

The original “Avatar” is the highest grossing movie of all time. It is so powerful that even the mighty “Avengers: Endgame” wasn’t strong enough to knock it out of the top position. Currently, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is ranked third.

In 2017, Pandora – The World of Avatar opened at Walt Disney World in Florida. The attraction is in Animal Kingdom and it included two rides: Avatar – Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey. Due to the increase in Animal Kingdom visitors that resulted from the Avatar-themed additions, Disney has decided to add a new Pandora-themed attraction. While we know that the new Avatar experience will be built in California, the details of that experience have yet to be revealed.

NYX’s Avatar collection

The next Avatar movie — possibly titled “Avatar: The Seed Bearer” — isn’t being released until Dec. 20, 2024 (barring any holdups). However, if you want to get your Pandora fix before then, you are in luck because NYX has released its Avatar-themed collection. The vibrant colors in this palette were inspired by Pandora’s bioluminescent hues from both the land and the sea. You get creamy, blendable matte, satin and metallic finishes. Besides eyeshadow and cheek palettes, NYX also has bioluminescent lip gloss, a highlighter stick, lipstick, makeup setting spray and more.

Best Avatar-inspired products

The Color Palette

The Avatar Color Palette has 24 shades that were inspired by the bioluminescent hues found on Pandora. Use the velvet matte on your lids for full-color volume, then accent the corners with metallics for an eye-catching look.

“The Art of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’”

Go behind the scenes with this hardcover coffee table book that has everything from concept art to intricate character, creature and costume designs. The book was written with collaboration from the filmmakers and features a foreword by Robert Rodriguez.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” Avatar A Logo Banshee Illustrated T-Shirt

This T-shirt is official Avatar merchandise. It features the Avatar A logo and comes in a variety of colors, including white, black, pink, purple, navy blue and more. It is available for men, women and youth.

McFarlane “Avatar: The Way of Water” Jake Sully

McFaralane’s toys are beautiful collectibles. This poseable 7-inch Jake Sully action figure comes with accessories and a collector stand. The special black light-activated bioluminescence gives this toy an added dimension of authenticity.

“Avatar: The Way of Water The Visual Dictionary”

Sigourney Weaver wrote the foreword of this comprehensive book that was created in close collaboration with James Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment. The authoritative offering is a visual guide to the characters, creatures, vehicles, weapons and more from the latest movie.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” Above and Below the Waves Pullover Hoodie

This gorgeous hoodie has a classic fit with a twill-taped neck. It has a unisex design and is available in small to XX-large sizes. You can get it in black, navy blue, dark heather gray, heather gray and royal blue.

Lego Avatar Toruk Makto and Tree of Souls

Create your own Avatar adventures with this imaginative Lego kit featuring Toruk Makto and the Tree of Souls. The set has glow-in-the-dark elements and comes with four mini-figures. It is suitable for display or play.

Other Avatar merchandise worth checking out

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

