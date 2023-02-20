Local Health Experts Hope Proposed Bill Could Combat Prenatal Syphilis Problem

A new bill is making its way through the state Capitol to combat congenital syphilis.

The number of congenital syphilis cases in our state have skyrocketed in recent years. That is when syphilis is passed from the mother to her baby that could lead to the death of the infant.

"We are actually seeing babies that are being born dead, and that is the biggest issue right now," William Andrews with the Oklahoma State Department of Health said.

Andrews said those who survive don't get the opportunity to live healthy lives.

"Those that are born alive suffer really lifetime problems with learning disabilities with hearing and vision problems," Andrews said.

According to Andrews, the sexually transmitted infection was almost eradicated around 20 years ago. But in the last decade, there has been a 2700% increase.

"In 2016 we had three cases of congenital syphilis and last year it was up to 85," Andrews said.

SB292, which just came out of an Oklahoma senate committee, would mandate additional syphilis testing for pregnant women.

"Right now, Oklahoma only demands a single test at the first prenatal visit. We would like to get Oklahoma more in line with the CDC guidelines," Andrews said.

The CDC recommends multiple tests during pregnancy. The disease itself is cheap and easy to cure if it's caught.

"We have such a small window with a baby, with a fetus that we have got to get the infection identified early," Andrews said.

The disease can be treated with penicillin.

