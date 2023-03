Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Police in Bristol say they're searching for a suspect wanted in connection with thefts at Hobby Lobby.

The suspect, photographed above, is accused of shoptlifting from the store on multiple occasions.

Anyone with information regarding his identity can contact Officer Cyr at kevincyr@bristolct.gov or (860) 584-3011.