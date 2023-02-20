Denver snow: Timing, totals, temperature for midweek system
By Morgan Whitley,
11 days ago
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Another round of snow is on its way to Colorado, and it will arrive in the metro on Wednesday.
Enjoy those mild and seasonal temperatures in the 50s while you can, because another change is on the way. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting more snow for the state.
Wednesday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for travel impacts, especially to the evening drive.
Denver snow: Timing
The main event arrives late morning Tuesday in northern Colorado. Parts of the high country are under winter storm watches as travel will become slick late Tuesday night. The biggest impact will be in northern Colorado around Fort Collins where travel will be slick Wednesday morning.
The metro area will get a taste of snow Tuesday night before the system moves in on Wednesday. The snow will develop in the metro later in the day, so the morning drive is not as much of a concern as the evening drive.
Finally, temperatures heat back up to the low 50s by Sunday.
