FOX31 Denver

Denver snow: Timing, totals, temperature for midweek system

By Morgan Whitley,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZmQI_0ktY4Zxa00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Another round of snow is on its way to Colorado, and it will arrive in the metro on Wednesday.

Enjoy those mild and seasonal temperatures in the 50s while you can, because another change is on the way. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting more snow for the state.

Wednesday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for travel impacts, especially to the evening drive.

Denver snow: Timing

The main event arrives late morning Tuesday in northern Colorado. Parts of the high country are under winter storm watches as travel will become slick late Tuesday night. The biggest impact will be in northern Colorado around Fort Collins where travel will be slick Wednesday morning.

The metro area will get a taste of snow Tuesday night before the system moves in on Wednesday. The snow will develop in the metro later in the day, so the morning drive is not as much of a concern as the evening drive.

Denver weather: Another shot of snow arrives Tuesday night

According to Pinpoint Meteorologist Kylie Bearse , this system’s timing will be similar to last week’s snowstorm that hit on Feb. 15 where the snow will linger throughout the day Wednesday.

Parts of southern Colorado could also be hit pretty hard by the storm, with some areas seeing nearly 2 feet of snow.

The snow is expected to taper off Wednesday night.

Denver snow: Totals

The biggest impact will be to the north of the state and in the high country. Totals begin to taper off along the Palmer Divide. Here are the totals the Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting:

  • Light accumulation in Denver is between 2 to 4 inches
  • Northern Front Range near Fort Collins could see up to 9 inches of snow
  • Southern Colorado near Telluride could see more than a foot of snow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHsKL_0ktY4Zxa00
Pinpoint Weather: Forecast snow totals on Feb. 22.

Denver snow: Temperatures

Get ready for a big drop in temperatures. Monday and Tuesday will be above average for this time of year with temperatures in the mid to low 50s.

The shift arrives Wednesday when the snow helps to drop temperatures to the 30s.

It will be even colder on Thursday. Don’t be fooled by the lack of snow, temperatures will be in the upper 20s causing slick conditions on the roadways.

Finally, temperatures heat back up to the low 50s by Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KbcY_0ktY4Zxa00
Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Feb. 20.

Where to see Denver weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here .

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.

