Logan County, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 dead after head-on crash in Logan County, West Virginia

By Monica Starks,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hd7We_0ktY4MjN00

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people are dead after a crash in Logan County, West Virginia.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened on Sunday around 9:15 p.m. on Buffalo Creek Road in Crown, West Virginia.

Deputies say that Thomas Donnelly, of Logan, was going westbound on Route 16 when he crashed head-on into another vehicle.

According to LCSO, Marlene Evans was driving eastbound with a passenger in the car when the crash happened.

Donnelly was pronounced dead on the scene and Evans was transported to the Logan Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The condition of the surviving passenger is unknown at this time.

