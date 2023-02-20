West Virginia DHHR no longer reporting active COVID cases
By Sam Kirk,
11 days ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With the national public health emergency from the COVID pandemic set to expire in May, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is no longer reporting some metrics related to the virus.
In line with the federal public health emergency set to expire, DHHR is updating the COVID-19 dashboard metrics to better reflect the current response to the pandemic. Dashboard updates will occur weekly on Wednesdays.
