Mount Vernon, NY
Daily Voice

32 Central Parkway, Mount Vernon, NY 10552, Mount Vernon, NY 10552 - $635,000

By Daily Voice,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igTUs_0ktY2eD500
Photo Credit: Park Sterling Realty

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — A property at 32 Central Parkway, Mount Vernon, NY 10552 in Mount Vernon is listed at $635,000.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6230934
  • 1700 Square Feet
  • Built in 1929
  • 3 Bedroom
  • 2 Bathroom
  • 1 Half Bath
  • Estimated Taxes: $16,400
  • School District: Mount Vernon School District

The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.

The source of the displayed data is either the property owner or public record provided by non-governmental third parties. It is believed to be reliable but not guaranteed.

Information Copyright 2023, OneKey™ MLS. All Rights Reserved. Data displayed may be a portion of, and not a complete set of all listings published in the MLS. The listing broker’s offer of compensation is made only to participants of the MLS where the listing is filed.

Comments / 0

