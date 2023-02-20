Open in App
Greenville, SC
WSPA 7News

Grammy Award-winning Anthony Hamilton to perform in Upstate

By Kennedy Davis,

11 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum soul storyteller Anthony Hamilton will be performing this summer in Greenville.

Hamilton will perform at the Peace Center on June 8, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with donors getting early access starting today.

Ticket prices range from $75 to $135.

Hamilton will be joined by The Ton3s, formerly known as the Hamiltones.

Hamilton has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and has been proclaimed a “national treasure” by the Los Angeles Times.

