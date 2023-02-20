Former Southmoore star Sam Godwin's breakout season with OU basketball is 'like a dream'

AUSTIN, Texas — Sam Godwin slammed the ball to the court, sending it flying high into the air.

OU had just suffered an 85-83 loss in overtime to its rival, sixth-ranked Texas, and Godwin missed a game-tying shot around the rim at the buzzer. It was a heartbreaking finish for the junior forward, who delivered a valiant performance.

Godwin finished with 12 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench. And when starting center Tanner Groves fouled out with 2:30 left in regulation, it was Godwin who played the rest of the way.

"As young kids in these situations, Sam's taking it hard," OU head coach Porter Moser said after the loss. "Sam played his tail off, fought his tail off. ... He just gave everything he got. There's nothing in his gas tank left."

Godwin has emptied the gas tank on a nightly basis for the Sooners this season.

The Ada native and former Southmoore High School standout is one of the best stories to come out of OU's campaign, which continues with a home game against Texas Tech at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Godwin is a walk-on, and yet he has become the Sooners' go-to source of energy off the bench. He's averaging 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game.

"He knew what his role was when he came (to OU)," said Sam's mother, Susie Godwin. "He embraced it, and he brings it every game. We're very proud of him for that."

Susie and her husband, Wendell Godwin, traveled from Ada to Austin for Saturday's game, and they didn't come alone.

Eight members of Sam's family and friends attended the rivalry showdown. His cousin made the trip from Chicago, while his godfather came from Dallas and even wore OU gear for the first time despite being a Texas alum.

The group was surrounded by a sea of burnt orange Saturday, and yet it could be heard cheering for Sam from the stands all afternoon.

"It's almost like a dream," Wendell said. "We've watched these games for our whole life. Now to have your son playing in it, it's amazing. ... (Sam) grew up going to OU games. He'd have the Sooner jersey on. We've been a Boomer Sooner family."

Sam had options when he entered the transfer portal in late March following a two-year career at Wofford.

There were plenty of meetings with head coaches, all of whom tried to secure a commitment on the spot from Sam. But Wendell would always interject and say that his family still needed to visit with other teams before making a decision.

It's a speech he'd perfected dating back to when Sam got recruited out of high school, and that was the game plan when the Godwins met with Moser in his office in July. Moser and his staff finished their pitch, and Wendell stood up to make his routine speech.

"Well, we have other visits, so we're going to take our time," Wendell told them.

Wendell wasn't bluffing. He claims OU was the third or fourth team to meet with Sam, and the family was scheduled to visit with another team the very next day.

But then Sam stood up.

"I don't know about my dad, but I'm going to OU next year," Sam told Moser and his staff.

And that was that. Godwin had scholarship offers from other programs, but he chose a walk-on role with the program he'd been a fan of since he was a kid.

"We did not know we were going to end the day like that," Wendell said. "On the way out, I'm thinking, 'We've got to go make some uncomfortable calls to some other coaches."

OU (13-14, 3-11 Big 12) will need Godwin's production moving forward as it tries to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

And while Godwin didn't make the late-game shot on Saturday, he has made the most of his shot with the Sooners this season.

"Whatever his job is, he does it," Wendell said. "He just plays hard, hustles, dives on the floor for loose balls and fights for rebounds. He might score two points or he might score 12. He just wants to win."